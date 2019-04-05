Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter Edward (Ted) Hamilton. View Sign

HAMILTON, Walter Edward (Ted) Ted passed away peacefully on March 05, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the age of 75 in Nanaimo Hospital. As a chef Ted's specialty was oysters, seafood and soups among other types of food. He received the Langis Food Achievement Award most proficient student in 1973. Ted went on to work at "Government House" in Victoria, "Bedwell Harbour" on Pender Island, and "The Kitchen" at the Driftwood Centre on Pender Island. Trying something different he became a deck-hand cook on the SEA-CAP X tugboat for 18 years at Valley Towing out of New Westminster eventually working as a Mate-cook on the boat. His next adventure until retiring was owning "The Stand" next to the dock at Otter Bay Ferry Terminal on Pender Island for 22 years making his famous seafood burgers and seafood chowder. Ted loved his 1972 blue dump truck with flames and his 1963 Avanti Studebaker. Missing Ted is his wife Jan of 39 years, his son Ross Hamilton, daughters Ela Morgan & Krista Barr. Also missing Ted are Robin, Seth, Hunter, Dillion, Elizabeth, Jessica & Paige and children Todd, Trevor, Troy, and Andrew. Late in his life Ted met his fathers' brother Leon La Fortune and many other La Fortune family members who also go to know Ted. Ted kept his strength, wit and humor and especially his flirting. I love you and miss you Ted....Jan The celebration of life will be at the Royal Canadian Legion on Pender Island, Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 12 Noon until you want to leave... At 2:00 p.m. or so, Ted's favorite spareribs will be shared. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019

