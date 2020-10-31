EVANCHIEW, Walter Walt passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 after a year of declining health. He is dearly missed by his daughter, Cindy Ross (Mike) son, Todd Evanchiew (Emma) and grandchildren, Cassidy, John Ross, Charlotte and James Evanchiew. Walt was pre-deceased by his loving wife, Joan Evanchiew, in 2001. He leaves behind sisters, Caroline Crosby of Ontario and Connie Ewing of Alberta. Walter was born on the family farm outside of Manville, Alberta. He moved to Victoria, B.C. as a young man and served briefly in the military. As a young man, he played competitive hockey and worked in construction and trucking. Walt spent the majority of his years working for the Municipality of Saanich, mostly with Saanich Parks. In his spare time, Walt loved coaching baseball and soft-ball, gardening, and cheering for his beloved Toronto Blue Jays. Walt enjoyed many years at his home in North Saanich, keeping his own property looking in park-like condition. As per his wishes, a private remembrance will be held by close family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Walt's memory to KidSport, B.C. online or 423-145 Pacific Avenue, Winnipeg MB R3B 2Z6 Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com.