Jim passed away peacefully June 23 after a courageous battle of cancer and kidney disease with family by his side. Jim will lovingly be remembered by his son Mark; daughter Jaclyn; brother Raymond; sister Louise; brother Gerard; sister Denise and his loving cat Baby. Jim enjoyed the outdoors, going camping, watching hockey and spending time with his family. Special thanks to all of the doctors, nurses and volunteers at the Royal Jubilee hospital and Hospice for their loving and compassionate care. Friends who wish to make donations can do so to the BC Cancer Agency at 2410 Lee Ave.
Published in The Times Colonist on June 26, 2019