September 21, 1924 - June 11, 1996



Those we love don’t go away



They walk beside us every day



Unseen, unheard, but always near



Still loved, still missed and very dear



Death leaves a heartache no one can heal



Love leaves a memory no one can steal.



Love always,



Cheryl, Steve, Ryan, Tyler, Allie, Cindy and your great-granddaughters Isabella and Alexis



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store