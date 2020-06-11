September 21, 1924 - June 11, 1996
Those we love don’t go away
They walk beside us every day
Unseen, unheard, but always near
Still loved, still missed and very dear
Death leaves a heartache no one can heal
Love leaves a memory no one can steal.
Love always,
Cheryl, Steve, Ryan, Tyler, Allie, Cindy and your great-granddaughters Isabella and Alexis
Published in The Times Colonist from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.