Walter Nelson Gibson passed away peacefully on October 10, 2019 at his home in the Veterans Memorial Lodge at Broadmead, Victoria B.C., just two and one half months into his 101st year. He is survived by his son Donald Gibson (Brenda), daughter Heather Gibson (Georgette Ganne), grandchildren Paul Gibson (Neesha), Cheryl Gibson-Allegro (Ross), David Epp (Danielle), Marc Gibson (Shannon) and Shaun Gibson (Whitney) as well as 9 great-grandchildren and his brother-in-law Neil Webster. Walter was predeceased by his beloved wife of 70 years, Jean, his daughter Janis Murray, his granddaughter Heather Dressler, parents Nelson and Mable Gibson, his two brothers William and Lesley and sister Norah Robinson.



Born on July 29, 2019, Walter grew up happy in the family home on Morier Ave in the St. Vital neighbourhood of Winnipeg. When the Second World War broke out, Walter enlisted in the Air Force and served until 1946 both in Winnipeg and at the national H.Q. in Ottawa. Upon his discharge and return to Winnipeg, Walter undertook the education and training necessary to become a journeyman electrician. That designation led him into a more than three decades career with Manitoba Hydro. He retired from his position as Marketing Research Manager at Hydro in 1984. He and Jean went on to enjoy retirement together in Winnipeg and then shortly after in Victoria where he resided since 1985. Following the loss of Jean in 2012, Walter lived independently at Carlton House in Victoria until 2018 when he moved to Broadmead Lodge.



Both Walter and Jean were active in social issues and in politics. They were long term active members of the Liberal Party of Canada, the United Church of Canada, and were volunteers within the Correctional Services Canada. Walter was always willing to take on leadership roles to assist his church, tenant committees, or outreach/social organizations. He maintained an active lifestyle well into his 90's including weekly golf games with family and friends. He was a CFL fan before most of us were born.



Walter requested that there not be any formal service for him. Happily, almost all of his remaining family from across Canada and from Redmond Wash., were able to be with him in Victoria at the end of July to celebrate his 100th Birthday. It was a true celebration of his wonderful life and we are all so thankful that he was able to fully engage and enjoy it with us all. From oldest to youngest, we will all have cherished memories of Dad, Grandpa, Great-Grandpa.



Our sincere thanks to the staff at Broadmead Lodge who cared so kindly for Dad, and for the many friends who continued to visit with him in his last few years. May his memory be a blessing.

