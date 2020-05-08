Walter Neidzielski
1922 - 2020
NIEDZIELSKI, Walter (Wladyslaw) Passed away very peacefully on May 1, 2020. He was born on November 9, 1922 in Wilno Poland. He was predeceased by his wife, Regina. Walter is survived by his children, Joseph (Linda) Niedzielski, Renata (Edward) Maruska; his grandchildren, Ryan (Elisabeth) Fogarty, Rowena (Tom) Deklaj, Tanya (Taylor) Appleton and his great-grandsons, Victor and Phillip Deklaj, Daniel and Thomas Appleton. He will be greatly missed by friends and relatives. Walter's family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Dr Owen White, the staff of the Alexander Mackie Lodge, and Victoria Hospice Society for their kind and loving care. Condolences may be offered to the family, and a recording of Walter's Funeral Service may be viewed at www.mccallgardens.com




Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
