Buck passed away very suddenly on Saturday, March 16, 2019. He is survived by his wife Ruth Mary Carter, many children, grandchildren, stepchildren and great grandchildren. Also the residents and staff of Westshore Lodge where Buck and Ruth reside.
Buck was born in Kelwood, Manitoba on August 3, 1937 and grew up playing hockey. He was a devoted Toronto Maple Leafs fan.
He worked for Manitoba Telephone most of his life until retiring to the westcoast and Vancouver Island. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and was loved by many, he was a friend to all who crossed his path.
He loved his food, especially hot dogs, raisin pie and meals at Gordon United with his church family. And let's not forget trips to Dairy Queen!
Buck was a dedicated member of Gordon United Church in Langford, BC. He had a big heart and would never hesitate to help someone in need. We can no longer see you with our eyes but we will feel you in our hearts forever.
A service will be held at Gordon United Church, 935 Goldstream Ave, Langford, BC. Time and date to be announced on the church website.
