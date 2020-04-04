Dad passed away peacefully with family at his side in Victoria on Mar. 17 2020. Born in North Cayua Township, Haldimand County, Ontario in Oct. 31 1922. Predeceased by his wife Lillian (Bunty) in May of 2009 and survived by 3 children Susan (Brian), Douglas (Daphne) and Louise. He also leaves behind 7 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. A veteran of WWII and was a member of the British RAF, flying Boston bombers out of England. Spent the last year of the war training American crews on Mitchell B-25s bombers station at #5 OUT at Boundary Bay, Vancouver. Moved to Powell River in 1955 with his family and worked in the local pulp and paper mill until retirement. Joined the Army Irish Fusiliers corps in 1955 and became the CO in July of 1959 until 1964. Formed the Irish Cadet Army corps in 1965 and retired in 1975 Thank you to Julia, Sara and the wonderful staff at Back to Back Chiropractic - who knew “treatment” included birthday lunches (milk & scotch please), home baked cherry pies and get well videos! Another very special thanks to the staff at the Westshore Lodge, Wally home for the last 15+ years.
A celebration of Wally’s life to be announced at a later date due to this present Coronavirus situation. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity.
Published in The Times Colonist on Apr. 4, 2020