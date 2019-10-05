WICKSON, Walter Walter Wickson, born January 14, 1920, died September 24, 2019, just shy of his 100th birthday following a stroke and complications. His love of chocolate, art, travel and photography were only surpassed by his love of airplanes. He was predeceased by his first wife Jocelyn, sister Mary and daughter Susan. Left to celebrate his life are his sons Robert (Claudia), Mark (Patricia), two grandsons, four granddaughters and one great-grandson, his second wife Corinne and daughters Elise (Wayne), Margot (Geoff), and two granddaughters. Thank you to the many people at Hart House and VGH who gave Walter such excellent care. A Celebration of Life is planned for early in the New Year. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kiwanis Club of Victoria. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019