FYFE, Warner John Richard At the age of 93, Warner Fyfe passed away peacefully in hospital at Victoria, BC. Warner trained as a pharmacist at the University of Saskatchewan prior to moving to BC and managed the pharmacy at the T. Eaton Company in Victoria for many years. Warner is survived by his wife Margaret, four sons, ten grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and his sister Alma. Visitation for family and close friends will be held from 3:00-5:00 pm on Monday, July 1, 2019 in the Redwood Chapel at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive, Victoria, BC. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2121 Cedar Hill Cross Road, Victoria, BC. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from June 28 to June 30, 2019