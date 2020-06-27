WOLOSCHUK, Warren Dean April 13, 1962 - June 3, 2020 It is with deep sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Warren, after a fall. Warren will be remembered for his devoted volunteer work. He collected money outside the Saanich Liquor Store for the Lion's Telethon. His services to the Greater Victoria group homes had enabled many residents to attend hockey and lacrosse games with him, and also to participate in Operation Trackshoes. Warren lived at many group homes, most recently at S.J., where he really settled in and enjoyed all his time thanks to the staff there. Warren had four long and special acquaintances; Joanie, Mona, Hugh, and Jody. Warren is survived by his mother Elizabeth (Betty); sister Wendy; brother Wayne; nieces Hannah and Jenny; nephews Kurt and Nicholas; as well as aunts Eva, Mary, and Sandria; uncles Roy and John, and cousins David, Loretta and Brian, and Leanne and Dean. A celebration of life will be held at a later date, and in lieu of flowers, please donate to the BC Cancer Society.