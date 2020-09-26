1/1
Warren George Nickerson
NICKERSON, Warren George February 20, 1940 - September 17, 2020 Warren Nickerson released his tenacious grip on life, at home, on 17th September 2020 much as he'd lived: quietly, with grace and surrounded by love. We will celebrate Warren at a later date when we can gather in a way befitting our love and appreciation for him. In the interim, we wish to extend our heartfelt thanks to all who loved and supported Warren and his family in the final difficult weeks, in particular, Rachel, our 'nurse next door' and members of SEQL, our spiritual community. Warren was committed to the principle of tithing, in lieu of flowers, please consider a tithe to an inspiring project, person, or organization. Condolences and memories may be shared at: warrennickerson.com or https://earthsoption.com/tribute/details/2463/Warren-NICKERSON/obituary.html




Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Sep. 26 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
