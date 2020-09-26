NICKERSON, Warren George February 20, 1940 - September 17, 2020 Warren Nickerson released his tenacious grip on life, at home, on 17th September 2020 much as he'd lived: quietly, with grace and surrounded by love. We will celebrate Warren at a later date when we can gather in a way befitting our love and appreciation for him. In the interim, we wish to extend our heartfelt thanks to all who loved and supported Warren and his family in the final difficult weeks, in particular, Rachel, our 'nurse next door' and members of SEQL, our spiritual community. Warren was committed to the principle of tithing, in lieu of flowers, please consider a tithe to an inspiring project, person, or organization. Condolences and memories may be shared at: warrennickerson.com
or https://earthsoption.com/tribute/details/2463/Warren-NICKERSON/obituary.html