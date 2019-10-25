KALNCIEMS, Wayne Arnold It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Wayne on October 17, 2019 at age 45. Wayne is survived by his son Jaxon, parents Arnold & Marie, sister Katrina (Tony) Reda, brothers Patrick (Jean) Ten Have, Garry (Sherri) Ten Have and nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church 4040 Nelthorpe Street on Tuesday, October 29th at 1:00PM. Reception will follow in the Church Hall.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019