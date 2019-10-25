Wayne Arnold Kalnciems

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wayne Arnold Kalnciems.
Service Information
Sands Funeral Chapel Cremation and Reception Centre- Victoria
1803 QUADRA ST
Victoria, BC
V8T 4B8
(250)-388-5155
Obituary

KALNCIEMS, Wayne Arnold It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Wayne on October 17, 2019 at age 45. Wayne is survived by his son Jaxon, parents Arnold & Marie, sister Katrina (Tony) Reda, brothers Patrick (Jean) Ten Have, Garry (Sherri) Ten Have and nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church 4040 Nelthorpe Street on Tuesday, October 29th at 1:00PM. Reception will follow in the Church Hall.
logo
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.