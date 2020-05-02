BEECROFT, Wayne Boden November 10, 1940 - February 19, 2020 Wayne loved to tell stories and could tell you a great truck driving story from 40 years ago. He didn't own a passport but traveled more miles behind the wheel of a big rig than most of us on airplanes. He was a trucker at heart and he came from the nostalgic days when trucking had its own music and movies like Convoy and BJ and the Bear. He made life-long friends that he faithfully stayed connected with throughout his life. In his early days Wayne moved peoples' prized possessions across the continent, then opened the Port Hardy office of North American Van Lines and eventually co-owned Nu World Awards in Courtenay for 14 years. If you are from the North Island and have a trophy or anything with engraving on it from 1978 - 1992, it most likely has Wayne's fingerprints on it. Born and raised in Victoria to parents, Fred and Iona, Wayne grew up in the Coal Yards, where Fred worked as a mechanic. Wayne married Elaine in 1976. After retirement Wayne and Elaine were professional snowbirds for over 10 years, making the trip to Yuma every year in various motorhomes, trailers and 5th wheels, before eventually settling back down in Courtenay. Wayne cared for Elaine for two years at home before she passed in 2014. Wayne returned to his true passion behind the wheel of a big rig, and he went back out on the road and kept right on truckin' until he hung up his keys at 77. Wayne booked a quarter million miles in his last couple of years delivering freight and visiting friends and family whenever he could. Wayne would call from the road not to talk for long, but to tell you about the weather on the Cabbage Pass or to tell you the price of gas in Bakersfield. Wayne is survived by his two sisters, June and Lynda, his stepson Rick and extended family. He was also a loyal friend to many. We will miss you, Wayne. Keep on Truckin'.







