Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wayne D. LEMIRE. View Sign Obituary

It is with heavy hearts that he passed shortly after his 60th birthday of a cardiac event. He is predeceased by his mother Connie and stepfather Paul Nicholson, sister Tina and her husband Clifford Ellis. He is survived by his father Rosaire Lemire, sister Rita, brothers Gary and Bob Lemire along with many nieces and nephews. He has one uncle Bernard Emslie residing in the UK. Spent his working years at various gas stations with Penninsula Co-op on Wilkinson as his last. He was constantly recognized many years later by former customers which he only knew by the vehicles they drove. He was a longtime member of the LIONS, first with Metchosin and then Westshore. He also donated ten years of his time with Mustard Seed and became an integral part of the team. Wayne made many friends with many close ones who considered him a brother. Donations can be made to Canadian Diabetes as he was a type-1 and also to the Mustard Seed. Celebration of Life with his Lions Family at Langford Legion Fri. Sep. 5 at 6:30 pm and the Mustard Seed Fri. Sep. 20 at 3 pm at the Princess Street Location.

Published in The Times Colonist from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close