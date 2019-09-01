It is with heavy hearts that he passed shortly after his 60th birthday of a cardiac event. He is predeceased by his mother Connie and stepfather Paul Nicholson, sister Tina and her husband Clifford Ellis. He is survived by his father Rosaire Lemire, sister Rita, brothers Gary and Bob Lemire along with many nieces and nephews. He has one uncle Bernard Emslie residing in the UK. Spent his working years at various gas stations with Penninsula Co-op on Wilkinson as his last. He was constantly recognized many years later by former customers which he only knew by the vehicles they drove. He was a longtime member of the LIONS, first with Metchosin and then Westshore. He also donated ten years of his time with Mustard Seed and became an integral part of the team. Wayne made many friends with many close ones who considered him a brother. Donations can be made to Canadian Diabetes as he was a type-1 and also to the Mustard Seed. Celebration of Life with his Lions Family at Langford Legion Fri. Sep. 5 at 6:30 pm and the Mustard Seed Fri. Sep. 20 at 3 pm at the Princess Street Location.
Published in The Times Colonist from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019