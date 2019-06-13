RENNEY, Wayne D. February 12, 1946 - June 05, 2019 On June 5th we lost a truly remarkable man. A gentleman who cared for and loved family no matter what, a dad who could fix anything, a husband with a quick wit and sense of humour and a friend who taught us so much about life. He was a member of Local 170 Plumbers and Pipe Fitters Union and retired from Western Oil Services. He is survived by wife Patricia, son Jamie, daughter in-law Chris and close family members in Abbotsford and Calgary. Wayne Renney lost his battle with cancer but not the love in our hearts. No service.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from June 13 to June 15, 2019