DALE-JOHNSON, Wayne October 11, 1942 - November 8, 2018 Wayne passed away suddenly on November 8, 2018 leaving his wife, family and friends devastated. He will be dearly missed by Gloria, his wife of 39 years and by children Tara, Tanya, September, Shannon and Chad, eleven grandchildren and two great-grandsons. He was born in Cranbrook but grew up on Vancouver Island from an early age. Wayne was a remarkable man who worked in sales most of his life but his passion was baseball. Wayne was never a great hitter himself, and he regretted that in all the years he played ball he never hit a home run. But he found his calling as a coach and mentor and he filled out line-up cards for men's fastball teams in Victoria and Sidney leagues for three decades from the 70's through the 90's. He genuinely cared for his players and his players returned the sentiments; they admired him greatly. He always had a uniform for those who wanted to play- he didn't have the heart to tell some of them they may not be talented enough to compete. His teams had great camaraderie and friendships formed on his teams endured forever. It was just so much fun to hold court after games and team get-togethers where everyone would laugh, fabricate, distort or exaggerate achievements from the good-old-days, and of course, share a couple of pops. Baseball trivia usually cropped up but no one could spar with Wayne- he was the master. He had a tremendous respect for the game of baseball and those who played the game before us. In the earlier years, Gloria would accompany him to the ballpark where she would score the games, keep team stats, heckle the opposition and sometimes assist Wayne with coaching advice! Once, he confided that he would have been nothing in life if it wasn't for Gloria- he loved her so much. When he finally called it a day from fastball, his retirement was short-lived. He didn't miss a beat in becoming involved in coaching the finer aspects of the game to his grand-kids, which he did for a couple more decades. The life lesson he taught his players was to never let the fear of striking out ruin your game. Wayne was not only generous at heart but he also contributed financially. Most players were not aware that he would dig deep in his own pockets when sponsorship monies were hard to come by and in later years he donated to a fund he set up to help children whose families couldn't otherwise afford the costs of baseball. Wayne was a huge fan of the Dodgers; he did not have the same fondness for the Yankees or the Giants. Sometimes he could be rather opinionated and he didn't hold back his dislike for slow-pitch, golf and umpires. Over the course of his long history in ball, he had a number of conversations with umpires that usually centered on their inability to see! And sometimes this resulted in Wayne watching the final innings of a game from a distant parking lot. Wayne also played and refereed basketball in the winter months and followed his team, the Boston Celtics. To gain more space for himself on the court, some said he would sharpen his elbows prior to tip-off. But most of us will remember him as one of the boys of summer and even though he never got to play for the Dodgers, it is believed that he is now batting ninth and starting at second base with the Angels. Wayne will remain in our hearts forever- he had so many, many friends. To honour his memory, a bench at Layritz Park will be inscribed with his name so that he and friends who visit can reminisce and watch the kids play ball. In order to do this a contribution can be made in a GoFundMe campaign: Remembering Wayne. And there will be an outdoor celebration of his life and memory at Lambrick Park on May 25th at 3:00 with refreshments in the clubhouse. Bring your glove and perhaps we can toss the ball around a bit. Wayne would like that.





