Wayne Morris Colley, 67, passed away peacefully on May 10th, 2019 in Victoria, BC. Born in Victoria, BC on July 7th, 1951 to Eugene Vivian Colley and Lucille Colley (Weslowsky). He graduated from Victoria High School and studied at Keyano College.



Wayne began his hard work ethic early at the age of 9 for Millstream Flour Mills. He worked at Bechtel and Syncrude in Fort McMurray, AB for 33 years as an electrician and heavy-duty mechanic. Along side volunteer firefighting and hose coupling competitions. He was a Member of The Royal Canadian Legion branch #54, #165 and of Club 63 North. Wayne had a passion for hunting and fishing on the ocean. He will be remembered for his generous heart and unconditional love. He is survived by his former wife Lucille, wife Jeanine, children Bruce, Russell (Desiree), Jason (Melody) Cossarin, Leneah (Jeff) Stemmann, Cara, Chere (Rob) Hemsworth, Carrissa, Cole, sisters Lois (Ed) Kraft and Gayle (Eric) Munz, brothers Johnny and Anthony (Angela), grandchildren Benjamin, Emily, Jacob, Mackenna, Hunter, Lauren, Brynn, Syrah, Hayden, Logan, Kyptin and Beckham. He was predeceased by his parents, son Roth, sister Nona (John) Church, brothers Robert Roycroft, Gary and many dear friends. The memorial service will be held on Saturday May 18th, 2019 at 2pm, at First Memorial Funeral Services, 4725 Falaise Dr, Victoria, BC V8Y 1B4.



Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made in honour of Wayne Colley to the BC Lung Association.

