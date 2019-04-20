Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wayne Michael Katzuk. View Sign

KATZUK, Wayne Michael August 5, 1956 - April 9, 2019 It is with unbelievable sadness, that after his journey with brain cancer, the family of Wayne Michael Katzuk announce that he passed away peacefully on April 9th, 2019 at the age of 62. Wayne was predeceased by his father, Michael Katzuk. He will be forever missed by his wife of 22 years, Lois Katzuk (nee Rogers); mother, Mary Katzuk of Armstrong; daughter, Stacey (Stefan) Borge and their son, Odin of 108 Mile Ranch; daughter, Kayla Katzuk of Burnaby; sister, Sherri McCormick of Sherwood Park, AB; brother, Edwin (Candy) Katzuk of Enderby; father and mother in-law, Rodney and Lillian Rogers of Port Alberni; brother-in-law, Harvey (Margaret) Rogers of Port Alberni; sister-in-law, Faye (David) Lackey of Lake Kiowa, Texas; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. A Celebration of Wayne's Life will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, April 24th, 2019 at Yates Memorial Services, 1000 Allsbrook Rd, Parksville. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Oceanside Hospice





KATZUK, Wayne Michael August 5, 1956 - April 9, 2019 It is with unbelievable sadness, that after his journey with brain cancer, the family of Wayne Michael Katzuk announce that he passed away peacefully on April 9th, 2019 at the age of 62. Wayne was predeceased by his father, Michael Katzuk. He will be forever missed by his wife of 22 years, Lois Katzuk (nee Rogers); mother, Mary Katzuk of Armstrong; daughter, Stacey (Stefan) Borge and their son, Odin of 108 Mile Ranch; daughter, Kayla Katzuk of Burnaby; sister, Sherri McCormick of Sherwood Park, AB; brother, Edwin (Candy) Katzuk of Enderby; father and mother in-law, Rodney and Lillian Rogers of Port Alberni; brother-in-law, Harvey (Margaret) Rogers of Port Alberni; sister-in-law, Faye (David) Lackey of Lake Kiowa, Texas; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. A Celebration of Wayne's Life will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, April 24th, 2019 at Yates Memorial Services, 1000 Allsbrook Rd, Parksville. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Oceanside Hospice www.oceansidehospice.com. For those of you who are unable to attend the Celebration, one of Wayne's last wishes was for people to go out and make people smile. Go and make a difference in someone's life today! To send a condolence to the family please visit www.yatesmemorial.ca YATES MEMORIAL SERVICES 1.877.264.3848 "Lives Cherished and Celebrated" Funeral Home Yates Funeral Service & Crematorium

1000 Allsbrook Road

Parksville , BC V9P2A9

(250) 248-5859 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close