Wayne passed away unexpectedly on the morning of May 25th at the age of 56. He is survived by his son Jack, parents Ken and Joan, and brothers Steve and Dave. He will also be fondly remembered by his aunts: Freda, Bette, Ruth, and Sandra, as well as numerous cousins, nieces and friends. He will be missed by his forever friend and ex wife Carrie.



Wayne enjoyed playing many sports growing up and loved being outdoors. He was a compassionate and caring man who cherished spending time with his son Jack. Wayne will be remembered by his kind and humorous nature and will be greatly missed by all.



