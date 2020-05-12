TYLER, Wayne William September 10, 1939 - May 3, 2020 It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved husband and father, Wayne who passed on to be with his Lord and Savior on May 3, 2020.Wayne was a very loving, gentle man with a great sense of humour. He was very athletic and keenly involved in sports and fitness all his life. He will be remembered fondly by all who knew him. Wayne was predeceased by his parents, Bill and Fannie, and by his son, Todd. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Sharon, and his devoted son, Jeff (Kelsey) and four grandchildren, Jordan, Matthew, Sean and Katelyn. Wayne is also survived by his sister Rosemary (Jack) and two nephews, Steve and Curtis (Shelby). Wayne was born and raised in Powell River, B.C. He obtained a Bachelor of Education from the University of Western Washington. We would like to thank the staff at the Victoria and Nanaimo Cancer Clinics for their loving care. A special tribute goes out to Dr. Dan Ontko who went above and beyond in his care for Wayne. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Myeloma Canada.