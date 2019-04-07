Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wendall Roderick (Rod) Keeler. View Sign

KEELER, Wendall Roderick (Rod) November 6, 1942 - March 25, 2019 It is with great sorrow that we announce that Rod passed away at home with loved ones present. He was predeceased by infant daughter Judith, his mother and father, Anne and Wilf, and niece, Sherie. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Norma, his son Brian (Beckie) and beloved grandchildren, Laurel, Aiden and Cohen, Rod's sister Arlene (Jim), nephew Tim (Jennifer) and their girls, Aunt Hilda and many dear cousins. Rod was born in Victoria, B,C. and spent his youth in Abbotsford, B.C. He joined the Canadian Army and served for 3 years. He worked for the Canadian Correctional Service for over 32 years, first at the B.C. Penitentiary followed by the majority of his career at the William Head Penitentiary. He was a member of the Masonic order for over 25 years. In 1970 Rod met the love of his life, Norma, and they married in February, 1972. Together they enjoyed cruising and RVing for many years at Lake Cowichan. He loved his family fiercely and was tireless in supporting them. Rod loved to cook, make jokes, listen to jazz and the Golden Oldies. He loved to watch baseball (Blue Jays). He was a trivia person and enjoyed his daily crossword puzzles. He was so proud to be "Papa" to his grandchildren. Over the past six years Rod had bravely struggled with numerous health issues, facing these with dignity and perseverance. We miss him so much but know that he is finally free of pain and has found peace. He was a quietly devout Christian man. Norma would like to thank the many friends and family members who supported Rod: Dallas and Florence, Erv and Shirley for being on 24 hour call, Rev. Heidi for the numerous hospital visits and to the Pastoral Care Team of Gordon United Church. We thank Dr. Murray Stanwood and Dr. John Antonsen, as well as the R.J. Renal Unit staff for the exemplary care and support that Rod received. There will be a celebration of Life at 2pm on May 26, 2019 at Gordon United Church, 935 Goldstream Ave. Donations may be made to the Kidney Foundation. "Rest in peace, my love."





Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019

