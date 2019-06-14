It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to Wendy - She has gone to be with her beloved husband Jon, who left us in 2003.
Wendy is survived by her daughter Dana (Andy), grandchildren Tyler and Alexandria (Kyle), her great granddaughter Athena, and her sister Faith.
Wendy had a great life, full of wonderful family and friends - and she adored her little dog Fred.
She loved her family dearly and will be missed by everyone who was fortunate enough to know her - she leaves behind a piece of herself in all our hearts.
A celebration of life will be held on June 22 from 2-4. For details and to RSVP email [email protected] We would love to hear your stories.
Published in The Times Colonist from June 14 to June 15, 2019