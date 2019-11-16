Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wendy E.A. (DRYBROUGH) HUTCHINSON. View Sign Obituary

On November 8th, our beautiful mother, Wendy Elizabeth Agnes Hutchinson (Drybrough) was given her angel wings. She joins her mother (Betty), father (Lawrence), and brother (Harley).



Born on August 12th, 1954 in Vancouver, BC, Wendy was the eldest daughter in her family of 8 children. She loved sharing stories of their childhood adventures growing up in Nanaimo, her time as a young schoolgirl at St. Ann's Convent, and her lifelong career as a medical office receptionist at the Caledonian Medical Clinic. Her job was an enormous source of pride for her, and she truly loved going to work each day where she assisted countless patients who would become lifelong friends. She raised her two girls, her pride and joy, in Ladysmith, later moving to Saltair.



She leaves behind her husband, Bill; daughters Melissa (James) and Jennifer (Jeremy); granddaughters Claire and Joelle; sister Susan; brothers Steve (Vicki), Ross, Kelly (Shelley), Bob and Jeff (Shirley); and many nieces and nephews.



Taken far too soon, she will be remembered for her golden heart, unbounded generosity, beaming smile that could light up any room, contagious laughter, quick wit, big hugs, incredible jam-making skills, and award-winning baking.



She leaves behind a legacy of love for her granddaughters, whom she waited her entire life to hold.



"My mother taught me everything, except how to live without her."



We love you, Mom.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date, to be shared by the family.

