Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wendy Louise Poire. View Sign Obituary

POIRÉ, Wendy Louise April 7th, 1957 - April 4th, 2020 With the compassion and loving care of the staff of the Saanich Peninsula Hospital Palliative Care Unit, our dearest Wendy died peacefully on Saturday, April 4th. Wendy was 62 and during her life always maintained those high principals of truth, honesty and charity as well as displaying a joie de vivre - an inspiration to all. Throughout her life Wendy maintained a strong work ethic and was diligent in all her tasks. She was proud of achieving her 35 year Service Award with the BC Provincial government which was especially challenging for her after her cancer diagnosis in 2010. Wendy was born in Oklahoma, USA but raised as a true and loyal Canadian, being active in her early years with the Air Force and Navy Cadet Leagues of Canada. Wendy is survived by her mother, June Plint, brother Colin Plint (Vivian), sons Sean Poiré (Meghan), James Poiré, treasured grandson Dylan Poiré, niece Wendy Plint, nephew Geoff Plint, many relatives and friends in the United Kingdom and New Zealand as well as life long friends Mark Poiré, Wendy Charlesworth and Mia Schaftlein. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.





POIRÉ, Wendy Louise April 7th, 1957 - April 4th, 2020 With the compassion and loving care of the staff of the Saanich Peninsula Hospital Palliative Care Unit, our dearest Wendy died peacefully on Saturday, April 4th. Wendy was 62 and during her life always maintained those high principals of truth, honesty and charity as well as displaying a joie de vivre - an inspiration to all. Throughout her life Wendy maintained a strong work ethic and was diligent in all her tasks. She was proud of achieving her 35 year Service Award with the BC Provincial government which was especially challenging for her after her cancer diagnosis in 2010. Wendy was born in Oklahoma, USA but raised as a true and loyal Canadian, being active in her early years with the Air Force and Navy Cadet Leagues of Canada. Wendy is survived by her mother, June Plint, brother Colin Plint (Vivian), sons Sean Poiré (Meghan), James Poiré, treasured grandson Dylan Poiré, niece Wendy Plint, nephew Geoff Plint, many relatives and friends in the United Kingdom and New Zealand as well as life long friends Mark Poiré, Wendy Charlesworth and Mia Schaftlein. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close