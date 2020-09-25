1/1
May 02, 1959 - September 21, 2020
Born in Victoria, B.C. Wendy is now resting with her beloved dogs. Predeceased by her parents, Henry and Myrtle. Forever remembered by her siblings, Larry, Sandy (Karl), Susy (Brian) and brother-in-law, Steve C., nephews Jarrett & Max, nieces Sarah & Katarina, many relatives and friends. Many thanks to Dr. K. Wylie, Dr. S. Greene, and Home and Community Care nurse Jon for their care, compassion and support. There will be no service. Flowers gratefully declined and donations can be made in memory of Wendy to the Victoria Bull Dog Society, www.victoriabulldogsociety.com or B.C. Agriculture In The Classroom Foundation, www.bcaitc.com. A tribute page has been created at www.earthoptions.com.

Published in The Times Colonist from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
