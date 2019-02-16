Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wendy Waaga. View Sign

Wendy Waaga (nee Stocks) passed away peacefully after a brief illness, on February 11, at 89 years of age. She was born in Penticton, B.C. in 1930 to Arthur and Isobel Stocks, and grew up in their east bench orchard. In 1949 she married WW2 veteran Malcolm McBeath and they settled in Vernon, B.C. Wendy is predeceased by her first husband Malcolm, second husband Lloyd Waaga, and her two brothers, Geoff and Richard Stocks. She is survived by two sons; Stephen (Diane) and Gordon (Yasuko) McBeath; two grandchildren, Sean (Alisha) and Carl (Caitlyn) McBeath; nephews John and Tim Stocks and niece Susan Archibald. A talented artist, she spent her final years at a Victoria retirement center surrounded by her mementos and oil paintings. Many thanks to the Bayshore Heathcare home caregivers for the amazing care they provided Wendy. There will be no service by request.

Wendy Waaga (nee Stocks) passed away peacefully after a brief illness, on February 11, at 89 years of age. She was born in Penticton, B.C. in 1930 to Arthur and Isobel Stocks, and grew up in their east bench orchard. In 1949 she married WW2 veteran Malcolm McBeath and they settled in Vernon, B.C. Wendy is predeceased by her first husband Malcolm, second husband Lloyd Waaga, and her two brothers, Geoff and Richard Stocks. She is survived by two sons; Stephen (Diane) and Gordon (Yasuko) McBeath; two grandchildren, Sean (Alisha) and Carl (Caitlyn) McBeath; nephews John and Tim Stocks and niece Susan Archibald. A talented artist, she spent her final years at a Victoria retirement center surrounded by her mementos and oil paintings. Many thanks to the Bayshore Heathcare home caregivers for the amazing care they provided Wendy. There will be no service by request. Published in The Times Colonist on Feb. 16, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close