MAR, Whaley On Sunday morning November 17, 2019, Whaley passed away at Glengarry Hospital at the age of 82. Predeceased by Gertrude, Lily, Betty, Beverley and Douglas. Survived by William, Violet, Jack (Trish), Jim and Patricia; six nieces and nephews, Marilyn, Wendy, Arthur (Cecil), Burnaby and Douglas Jang; Nickolas, Jennifer Mar; and brother in-law Ark Jang. Whaley was a farmer all his life, first in Victoria and then in Brooks, Alberta. Whaley liked to hunt, fish, attend auctions and compete in plowing matches. He represented Canada at World Plowing Matches in N. Ireland, Austria, The Netherlands and Slovenia. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 1:00 pm in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive, Victoria, BC followed by interment at Royal Burial Park. Reception will follow from 2:30 - 4:30 pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Alzheimer Society or Heart and Stroke Foundation. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019