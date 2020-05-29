Wiesia DZIEKAN
June 17, 1936 - May 12, 2020
It is with great sadness that the family of Wiesia (Vicki) Dziekan announce her unexpected passing on May 12, 2020, at the age of 83. She was strong, determined, friendly and caring. She loved cooking, and her delicious home cooked meals of pierogis, cabbage rolls, and tiramisu will be remembered by family, friends and anyone she generously welcomed into her home for dinner. Her devotion and care to her family was bountiful and endless and her daily phone calls will be missed. She is survived by her husband Tommy, daughters Liz (Jim) and Patricia, her sisters Teresa and Irena, and her grandson Matthew.

Published in The Times Colonist from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
