Wilf slipped away on the evening of 17 May and is finally at peace. Wilf was born in Calgary, Alberta and arrived in Victoria, BC, in 1929 with his parents and four brothers. His only sister was born in Victoria. He joined the Navy the last year of WWII at 19 years old and served on the HMCS Capilano providing naval escort for allied ships crossing the Atlantic. After the war he married Kitsie Metcalfe, became a journeyman electrician & worked at the dockyard on Navy vessels until his retirement in 1976 after an accident. He moved his family out to Happy Valley in 1957 & lived in the area for more than fifty years. He and his family were active in the outdoors, camping, hiking, skiing and canoeing. Wilf is survived by his brothers Leslie (Joyce) and George (Iris) in Victoria, his sister Beth (Bob) in Okanagan Falls, his son Allan in Cowichan Bay, daughter Susan (Laureen) in Victoria, grandchildren Tony (Port Alberni), Neil (Nanaimo), Aaron, Naomi (Victoria) and Lina (Ottawa), six great grandchildren, one great great grandchild, six nieces and six nephews. He is predeceased by his parents Jim and Ida, his brothers Malcolm and Bill, his wife Kitsie and his daughter Judy. The family wishes to thank the staff at Veterans Memorial Lodge at Broadmead who have cared for him for almost seven years and in particular for their loving efforts to keep him comfortable and safe the past month. No service will be held. If acknowledgement of his passing is wished please do so by making a donation to Broadmead Care Society in his name. Interment to be at Royal Oak Burial Park in the Garden of Remembrance. Published in The Times Colonist on May 22, 2019

