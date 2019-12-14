Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilfred (Wilf) Elder. View Sign Service Information Piercy's-Mt. Washington Funeral Home 440 England Ave Courtenay , BC V9N2N1 (250)-334-4464 Obituary

ELDER, Wilfred (Wilf) 1933 - 2019 Born October 11, 1933 in Saskatoon, Sask., Survived by his wife of 66 years, Jean Audrey (nee Partridge) of London, Ontario, daughter Pamela Elder and son Jeff Elder (Lori) and grandchildren Katie, Michael and Jordan. Wilf was extremely proud of his grandchildren, all of whom served in cadets. Wilf enlisted in the RCAF in 1951 serving in the Accounts Branch until his retirement in 1976. Wilf was commissioned from the ranks in 1967 in Marville, France and served in many units across Canada. He was promoted to Major in 1975 after serving in the Golan Heights, Israeli Occupied Territories. Upon retirement Wilf and Jean ran "Blue Chicken Antiques" on Mission Hill in Courtney. They participated in many antique shows and sales in B.C. and Alberta and thoroughly enjoyed their friends, bargain hunting and socializing. Mom and Dad supported many charities through donations and providing appraisals. Dad mentored many people who were interested in antiques. He had an encyclopedic knowledge of antiques, coins, and collectables and was always happy to tell a story about an object in the antique store that was next to their house on Wentworth Road. Mom and Dad had a lifelong love affair. They met on a blind date. They cared for each other through life's challenges and were role models to us. Wild maintained his connection with the Military and was a member of the Officer's Mess, CF Comox, since 1969. In 1978 Wild served again in the Military for six months as Comptroller, Canadian contingent, United Nations Emergency Force, Ismailia, Egypt. Thank you to all the Doctors, nurses and care aides at the Comox Valley Hospital and at Comox Valley Seniors Village who helped look after Dad as his health deteriorated. Celebration of Life to follow in the new year. In lieu of flowers, donations to the BC SPCA are appreciated. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019

