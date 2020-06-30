Wilfred Prince, known to friends and family as “Bill” or “Diller”, passed away peacefully at home on Jun. 3rd at the age of 89 years. Born in Prince Rupert, BC on Mar. 6th, 1931, Bill worked as a commercial fisherman. He was a respected Captain who trained many young fisherman. After retiring he enjoyed farming and hunting. Predeceased by his wife Nancy Prince, son Jesse Prince, brothers Gore Prince and Bert Prince, and sister Betty Hadland. Bill will be lovingly remembered by his brother Jack Prince, daughter Susan Flaten, sons Bradley Prince and Derek Prince and his wife Cheryl Prince, and grandchildren Jared Nyiri, Lisanne Naeth, Alison Prince, Trevor Prince, and Brian Prince. Celebration of Life will be held at 10585 Chemainus Rd on July 26th at 1pm.



