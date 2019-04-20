Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilfred R. Granger. View Sign

Wilf passed away peacefully in Victoria at the age of 86. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends who will remember him by his warm and infectious laughter. Wilf is survived by his loving wife Corrie and his two sons Peter (Heather) and Mark (Tammy). He will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Chelsea, Rachel, Courtney, Rebecca and Markus (Dylan and Kayleigh). Wilf was born in Berlin and immigrated to Canada in 1951, settling in Victoria. In 1965 he met the love of his life Corrie, and a few years later they welcomed their boys Peter and Mark. A celebration of Wilf's life will be held at First Memorial Funeral Services, 4725 Falaise Drive, Victoria on May 10, 2019 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada.

Wilf passed away peacefully in Victoria at the age of 86. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends who will remember him by his warm and infectious laughter. Wilf is survived by his loving wife Corrie and his two sons Peter (Heather) and Mark (Tammy). He will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Chelsea, Rachel, Courtney, Rebecca and Markus (Dylan and Kayleigh). Wilf was born in Berlin and immigrated to Canada in 1951, settling in Victoria. In 1965 he met the love of his life Corrie, and a few years later they welcomed their boys Peter and Mark. A celebration of Wilf's life will be held at First Memorial Funeral Services, 4725 Falaise Drive, Victoria on May 10, 2019 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada. Funeral Home First Memorial Funeral Services

4725 Falaise Drive

Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4

Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Times Colonist on Apr. 20, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close