Wilf passed away peacefully in Victoria at the age of 86. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends who will remember him by his warm and infectious laughter. Wilf is survived by his loving wife Corrie and his two sons Peter (Heather) and Mark (Tammy). He will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Chelsea, Rachel, Courtney, Rebecca and Markus (Dylan and Kayleigh). Wilf was born in Berlin and immigrated to Canada in 1951, settling in Victoria. In 1965 he met the love of his life Corrie, and a few years later they welcomed their boys Peter and Mark. A celebration of Wilf's life will be held at First Memorial Funeral Services, 4725 Falaise Drive, Victoria on May 10, 2019 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada.
First Memorial Funeral Services
4725 Falaise Drive
Victoria, BC V8Y 1B4
Published in The Times Colonist on Apr. 20, 2019