CHURCHER, Wilhelmine Flora Rosa 1925 - 2019 Passed away peacefully September 14, 2019 at Moog & Friends Hospice in Penticton. She was predeceased by her husband, Arthur Fredrick Churcher, in 1979. She will be missed by her daughter, Linda Churcher; her son-in-law, Roy Erickson and her extended family, Amanda, Joel, Liam and Anya. She also leaves behind her sister, Monica Scholz and niece Caroline in Austria. Special thanks to Wilhelmine's friends Ralph and Bonnie in Victoria. The family extends their immense appreciation to Dr. J. Kooy for his wonderful care and compassion and the staff of Moog & Friends Hospice. Condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019