Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Bill passed away peacefully in his 101st year with family at his side on Monday, February 4th, 2019 at Victoria Hospice.



Born in Tofield, Alberta to William and Jessie Duncan, Bill was one of four siblings. The family moved to Lethbridge in 1920 and then to Blairmore in 1928, where his dad was Chief of Police. In 1937, the family moved to Victoria, B.C.



It was in Victoria where Bill met the love of his life, Dorothy Elizabeth Palmer, where they were married in May 1943, enjoying 65 wonderful years of marriage.



In 1940 during



In 1948, Bill with his father, constructed the home in which he and Dorothy lived. Despite being visually impaired, Bill's wish was to reside at this home until the end. Bill loved automobiles, loved to travel, built his own motorhome, was a carpenter and model car enthusiast.



Predeceased by his beloved wife of 65 years Dorothy, his parents, infant sister Zena, eldest sister Rita (Longhurst), brothers-in-law Bert Longhurst, Alfred Palmer and Ken Davies, niece Marjorie (Bob) Thornton, and nephews Douglas and Eric Longhurst. Survived by his sister Audrey (Davies), brother-in-law Roy Palmer, sister-in-law Vera Beischer, many nephews, nieces and their families.



Those who knew Bill, know he hated being fussed over. There will be no funeral service, his wish is to be cremated and rejoined with his beloved wife Dorothy to spend eternity together. They always said their marriage 'was made in heaven.' Flowers gratefully declined, but if desired, donations can be made to Victoria Hospice. Thank you to the staff at the Royal Jubilee and Victoria Hospice for your kind and caring ways and those caregivers who enjoyed spending time with Bill.

Bill passed away peacefully in his 101st year with family at his side on Monday, February 4th, 2019 at Victoria Hospice.Born in Tofield, Alberta to William and Jessie Duncan, Bill was one of four siblings. The family moved to Lethbridge in 1920 and then to Blairmore in 1928, where his dad was Chief of Police. In 1937, the family moved to Victoria, B.C.It was in Victoria where Bill met the love of his life, Dorothy Elizabeth Palmer, where they were married in May 1943, enjoying 65 wonderful years of marriage.In 1940 during WWII , Bill joined the 5th BC Coast Brigade RCA, serving two years as a Gunner defending the Esquimalt naval base. He went on to study Aircraft Engineering at the Brisbane Aviation School in Vancouver in 1942. Bill enrolled in the Royal Canadian Corps of Signals in January 1943. Later that year he was transferred to the 25th General Pioneers and completed his service in August 1945 as a Corporal at the RCE Base in Little Mtn. After 5 years of army service, at the age of 27, Bill joined Griffiths & Jones Trucking as a heavy-duty mechanic and driver, retiring in 1977.In 1948, Bill with his father, constructed the home in which he and Dorothy lived. Despite being visually impaired, Bill's wish was to reside at this home until the end. Bill loved automobiles, loved to travel, built his own motorhome, was a carpenter and model car enthusiast.Predeceased by his beloved wife of 65 years Dorothy, his parents, infant sister Zena, eldest sister Rita (Longhurst), brothers-in-law Bert Longhurst, Alfred Palmer and Ken Davies, niece Marjorie (Bob) Thornton, and nephews Douglas and Eric Longhurst. Survived by his sister Audrey (Davies), brother-in-law Roy Palmer, sister-in-law Vera Beischer, many nephews, nieces and their families.Those who knew Bill, know he hated being fussed over. There will be no funeral service, his wish is to be cremated and rejoined with his beloved wife Dorothy to spend eternity together. They always said their marriage 'was made in heaven.' Flowers gratefully declined, but if desired, donations can be made to Victoria Hospice. Thank you to the staff at the Royal Jubilee and Victoria Hospice for your kind and caring ways and those caregivers who enjoyed spending time with Bill. Published in The Times Colonist on Feb. 15, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close