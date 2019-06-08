HEWTON, William A. Bill passed away at Broadmead Lodge on June 7, 2019, at age 95. I leave my loving wife Barbie (my princess) at Somerset House where I enjoyed living for 5 1/2 years. I want to thank my daughter, Lin Thompson, for her devoted care and all the time she has spent helping me doing anything and everything. I am grateful for the fun times I have had with our granddaughter Diana Sutherland (Jeff and great-granddaughters Sophia and Kendall). Also, son John Hewton (Sue and grandchildren Lori, Natalie and Thomas). My beloved Cadillac has a good home with Mike Gardham which makes me happy. So now it is time for me to go. Thank you to the special angels at Broadmead Lodge for the care and support this past week.





