Bert Sweeting, age 75 of Victoria, BC passed away peacefully on July 3, 2019. A heartfelt thank you to the staff at Victoria Hospice for providing such compassionate care.



Bert was born on November 19, 1943 in Victoria, BC to Bill and Iris (Ledson) Sweeting. On October 9, 1965 he married Marie Leibel. They raised two children, Sheri and Tim. In the 1960's Bert pursued his passion for drag racing. In 1973 he started his mobile welding business Nomad Welding which he successfully ran for 37 years until his retirement in 2010.



In 2011, he was the first drag racer inducted into the Victoria Auto Racing Hall of Fame. In later years he could be seen around town and at Northwest Deuce Days with his 1930 Ford Pickup Roadster.



Bert is survived by his wife of 54 years, Marie, daughter Sheri Luckhurst and son Tim Sweeting (Lian) and grandchildren Caitlyn, James and Eric. He is also survived by his sister Hazel Johansen (Kerrie), brother-in-law Gary Leibel and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Bill and Iris, in-laws Joe and Nora, sisters-in-law Judy and Sharon.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday July 13, 2019 at First Memorial Funeral Services, 4725 Falaise Drive at 10:00 am. Those who desire, may make a donation in memory of Bert to Victoria Hospice at 1952 Bay Street or online at

