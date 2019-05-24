COULL, William Alexander We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Bill Coull at the age of 75 on May 15th, 2019 in Victoria, BC. Bill was born in Edmonton, AB on January 17th, 1944 to parents William and Marcelle Coull (neé Alackson). Bill loved his car, his cats and most of all his wife, Jane Krieger. Bill moved to Victoria after retiring and reconnected with Jane, an old friend from high school. He and Jane were very happy, together for 15 years and married in 2010. Bill took full advantage of living on Vancouver Island - racing cars with his buddies from spring to fall, skiing in the winter at Mount Washington and working in the garden whenever he could. Bill was a well known radio announcer at CKUA in Edmonton from 1963 to 2003. He started at the station when he was only 19 and still a student at the University of Alberta. He helped shape the sound that would define the station over the next few decades. Bill was best known for his iconic radio program aptly called Coull Jazz. In 2003 he was presented with the prestigious "Jazz Broadcaster of the Year" award. He was known around the station for being incredibly talented and for being a (mostly) lovable curmudgeon. Bill would have been honoured by the two hour tribute that CKUA aired the day he passed. We are grateful for all the amazing medical care Bill received during the last year of his life. We are also so thankful for the support from Bill's sister Jane Coull and friends Bill Lupton, Garnett Bartlett, Melanie Wrobel and Chris Allen. We could not have done it without you. Bill leaves behind his beloved wife Jane, sister Jane (John Sutherland), son Jordan Coull, stepchildren Chris Krieger and Melissa Krieger. No service by request, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please consider donating to the SPCA in honour of our friend Bill.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 24 to May 26, 2019