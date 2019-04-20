Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William A.R. McCOUBREY. View Sign

Bill passed away peacefully at the Saanich Peninsula Hospital at the age of 97. Born and raised in Victoria, Bill worked as a printer, was an avid marksman and photographer. Bill was predeceased by his beloved wife of 62 years, Irene, and together they enjoyed travel and the outdoors. We thank the staff at the Saanich Peninsula Hospital for their compassion for Bill in his final years. At Bill's request there will be no service. Donations in his memory can be made to the Saanich Peninsula Hospital Foundation.

Bill passed away peacefully at the Saanich Peninsula Hospital at the age of 97. Born and raised in Victoria, Bill worked as a printer, was an avid marksman and photographer. Bill was predeceased by his beloved wife of 62 years, Irene, and together they enjoyed travel and the outdoors. We thank the staff at the Saanich Peninsula Hospital for their compassion for Bill in his final years. At Bill's request there will be no service. Donations in his memory can be made to the Saanich Peninsula Hospital Foundation. Published in The Times Colonist on Apr. 20, 2019

