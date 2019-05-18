GIBSON, William Arthur (Bill) April 12, 1936 - May 9, 2019 Passed peacefully in his home at the age of 83. He will be greatly missed by children Ron, Barbara, Brenda, and Linda; step-children Mary (Andy), Bob, and Michael (Rachelle); grandchildren Amanda, Emily, Tamara, Coral; siblings Betty and Don; as well as many other family and friends. He had a great love of the outdoors, enjoyed being a pilot in his younger days, and could often be found at the Goldstream Fish Hatchery or near the water. His creative genius will be missed by many. No service by request. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the BC Cancer Foundation or Victoria Hospice.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 18 to May 19, 2019