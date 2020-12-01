SHAW, William Arthur December 2, 1929 - August 24, 2020 With great sorrow we announce the sudden passing of Art, age 90. Predeceased by parents William and Freda, brothers Reginald, Frederick, Bernard and nephew John. Greatly missed by nieces and nephews Daphne, Susan (Ian), Brenda (Frank), Bernie (Radka), Mary, Jayne; great-nieces and nephews Toni, Richard (Emma), Amanda (Luke), Nicholas, Terri, Rebecca, Tina (Jason), Benjamin, Shane, step- nephew James, Adrian, Maddie, Tino; and 10 great-great-nieces and nephews. Art was known as Uncle Arthur by all family friends. Born and raised in Stafford, England, Art immigrated to Victoria at age 24 where he worked as a BC Hydro linesman and truck driver. Art enjoyed camping, fishing, and exploring the West Coast in his camper, often bringing his nieces and nephews along. He took pride in his appearance and every year, he treated Bernard's family to a much-anticipated dinner at the Princess Mary Restaurant. This was a considerable treat, especially for the children. Living in James Bay, Art felt at home in the friendly community, and enjoyed the beauty of Beacon Hill Park and walks along the waterfront. In retirement he volunteered at the James Bay United Church thrift store, the James Bay Project, and drove friends to appointments. Interested in photography, bowling and card games, Art regularly played crib with his brothers and later, with great-nephew Shane, including teaching this family tradition to Luke. He looked forward to Bernard's family Sunday dinners where they played crib after dessert. Weekend garage sales and HBC bargain days were Art's passion; he found treasures for family and friends. Art was proud of and grateful to his family. He was friendly, perceptive, humorous, a good listener, generous of spirit and deed, and put smiles on the faces of those around him. Like his brothers, Art was quite a character and his passing marks the end of an era for the Shaws. If desired, donations to Pulmonary Fibrosis research at the BC Lung Association are appreciated. Condolences may be offered at www.earthsoption.com