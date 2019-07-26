Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Arthur Smith. View Sign Obituary

SMITH , William Arthur It is with great sorrow the family of William Arthur Smith announce his passing on June 11, 2019 at Victoria General Hospital at the age of 88 years old. Dad was predeceased by his wife of 56 years Myra Smith and son-in-law David McKinnon. William (Bill) will be lovingly remembered by his family: daughter Liz McKinnon (grandchildren Braden, Melanie, Graham, Geoffrey, Julianna and Amanda); son Christopher and Wanda Smith (grandchildren Cody and Tory); daughter Barbara and Kim (grandchildren Britt, Calina and Tara). Dad was born in Birmingham, England and immigrated to Canada with Myra in 1958. Dad's lifelong career was in journalism. His work originally took him when they immigrated to Lindsay, Ontario, then to Coquitlam, followed by Courtenay on Vancouver Island and finally to the Times Colonist in Victoria where he worked as an editorial writer until his retirement in 1993. He read the newspaper daily throughout his life and followed sports and politics especially. He always cheered on his favourite English West Bromwich Albion Soccer team. Bill enjoyed working in his garden, grocery shopping and cooking for his family. He will be fondly remembered for enjoying his cigars outside on warm summer days, listening to his radio and whistling. Dad's health declined the last few years and he fought hard to stay at home as long as he could. A special mention to his carers that took such great care of him until the end, Sophia, Jamila and Sarah. Dad will be sadly missed by his children and grandchildren. Dad was laid to rest on Father's Day with all his family attending a private graveyard service. God bless you Dad. Rest in peace. We love and miss you. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from July 26 to July 27, 2019

