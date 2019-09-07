It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to our husband, father, grandpa, brother, cousin and uncle. Dad passed away peacefully with family by his side. Dad was born in Duncan to parents Winifred "Winnie" and Bernard "Ben". They later moved to Victoria and then settled in Happy Valley in 1946 after his dad returned from serving in WW2. This is where dad and his family grew up on Maplewood Farm, and where he later raised his own family, before moving to Metchosin in the early 80's to continue farming, and where he could often be found at My Chosen Cafe visiting friends and later taking his granddaughters for ice cream. Dad was predeceased by his parents, sister Lena, nieces Wendy and Candy, and great nephew Kyle. Also predeceased by aunts, uncles, and cousins both here, Duncan and in Holland, and also some of his dear friends. Dad leaves behind his wife June, son Bernie, daughter Karen (Tim) and his beloved granddaughters Megan and Karly who he adored. He also leaves behind his siblings Winnie (Don), Chuck (Debbie), Trudy (Al), Dwayne, Brenda (Fred) and many nieces, nephews, cousins here, Duncan and in Holland along with many lifelong friends. Dad was an honest, hard working man and we are forever grateful for everything he has done for his family over the years. We will miss the many stories of his memories growing up in Happy Valley, Victoria and Duncan. Thank you to Dr. Urban and his assistant Lee, Dr. Brooks, Dr. Downing, Dr. Svorkdal, Pharmacist Yoshi Ito, and Aimee and Katie RN's at BCCA. A celebration of life will be held September 22, 2019 from 1:00-4:00pm at the Langford Royal Canadian Legion, 761 Station Ave.
Published in The Times Colonist from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019