BUCHAN, William (Bill) July 28, 1931 - August 5, 2019 It is with heartfelt sadness that we announce the passing of Bill Buchan on August 5, 2019, Royal Jubilee Hospital, Victoria, BC, after his battle with Cancer and Dementia. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Marjorie (Anderson); daughter, Heather (Wayne); niece, Karen McFayden (Maxwell), Brian and Jayne McFayden. Bill was predeceased by his parents, Scotty and Catherine. Bill joined the Royal Canadian Navy Reserves in 1947, Royal Canadian Navy in 1950 and retired in 1965. He then moved to Commercial Sales for Times Colonist, Fleming Printing, Manning Press, and Hemlock Printers to 1991. Bill was very involved with many committees, local and sports. He was instrumental for the UVic Stadium as Manager rep for Saanich, Hornets Football teams as General Manager, Director of Local Football Committee, Victoria Cougars Hockey League as Public Relations, Membership Chairman for Saanich Chamber of Commerce and 40 Years with Gyro Club of Victoria, where he was President in 1976-77. He was a Lifetime Member of The Chief and Petty Officers Mess, The Korea Veterans Association of Canada, Inc. and The Canadian Tribal Destroyer Association. Bill was active in sports in his early years, hockey, football, stock car racing and curling. His hobbies were sports and travel. After his Navy days, he wanted to show Marjorie the world, they went on many cruises with Holland American, to Hawaii, Mexico, Hong Kong, Bali, Singapore, Alaska and Panama Canal. He was a current event news junkie and when he got ill in 2009, he learned to use a computer and started to read newspapers all over the world daily. He also loved making personalized cards for friends and loved to see the enjoyment on their faces. Bill loved fine dining and live musicals and a great cocktail. He volunteered at The Lodge at Broadmead teaching people how to use a computer. The family would like to extend a special heartfelt THANK YOU to the staff on 8th Floor SE at Royal Jubilee Hospital. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday August 24, 2019 at 2:00pm in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive in Victoria and let's have a cocktail to celebrate Bill. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Canadian Cancer Association. Condolences may be offered to the family at







