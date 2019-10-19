Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Calvin Cullen Angell. View Sign Obituary

ANGELL, William "Bill" Calvin Cullen December 6, 1934 - January 25, 2019 How do we put a lifetime into words and do you justice Dad? Yes, this obit has taken awhile because we just couldn't do it! We have lost our Dad and Husband of 60 years to Mary Lou (Mumsie!) Bill is the Father of three, Karen Clark (Perry), Richard (Elena) and Richelle (Laine.). Grandfather of six, Nicole (Chris,) Calvin (Danielle,) Carson, Brooklyn, Landon, Austin and Great-Grandfather of Jayden. Bill attended school in Neelin, MB until grade 9 then graduated from Cartwright High School where he would meet his future wife Mary Lou. Mary Lou was a year older, but that didn't stop Bill. Mary Lou left for nursing school and Bill graduated early to head to the city of Winnipeg to work for the Manitoba Telephone System. Bill and Mary Lou were married in Cartwright, Manitoba on May 31, 1958, then moved to Brandon, Manitoba. They enjoyed their time in Brandon, living in a mobile home that Bill would always refer to as 'The Freezer.' As Kids we would often hear how when one of the Manitoba Winters chills would hit - Bill's Suits would be frozen to the inside wall of the trailer. In 1959 Bill and Mary Lou moved to Thompson, Manitoba where Bill headed up the Manitoba Telephone System Office. In Thompson, MB Bill and Mary Lou welcomed their first child, Karen. Living in Thompson was a busy time for the family. Bill worked at MTS, was a member of the church and worked as a beer waiter in the local hotel. He taught diving and the Family spent their summers boating. Although Bill enjoyed the people of Thompson - he thought the place was too cold. Moving back to Winnipeg in 1963 Bill continued working for MTS. Changing jobs in 1966 to work for Dun & Bradstreet. Bill enjoyed learning and went back to college in 1971. Bill and Mary Lou welcomed a Son, Richard in 1967. The family of the four settled in the Westwood area of Winnipeg. 1982 Bill joined HC Paul, selling boats, motorcycles and snowmobiles. Bill was Sales Manager for Western Canada, which involved many miles of travel between Winnipeg and Vancouver. Better than selling boats. Bill loved being on the water in his own boat. Bill had a keen ear for music and enjoyed playing the trumpet. Bill and Mary Lou followed their Daughter Karen and moved with the rest of the family to Victoria, BC in 1991 In Victoria, the Family settled in the Royal Oak area and SG Power on Hillside Ave was where Bill hung his work hat, working there until he retired in 2001. Our Family would like to sincerely thank Bernie Simpson of SG Power whom offered our Dad a job in 1991. "Mr Simpson hiring our Dad allowed us to spend the past 28 years together in Victoria as a Family. You gave us a gift and we thank you!" Bill came into care on December 30, 2015 to Mount Tomlie Hospital and moved to Broadmead Lodge on April 21, 2017. Our Family is forever grateful for the care our Dad has received from the staff at Mount Tolmie Hospital and Broadmead Lodge. We appreciate the caring expertise offered by Dr Heidi Pedowski, Dr Barry Conway (Family Physician,) Dr Edora (Mount Tolmie Hospital) and Dr Darcel (Broadmead Lodge.) All of Dad's caregivers, Nurses and Doctors are such special people who helped us in more ways than they will ever know. Bless them all! On May 31, 2018, Bill and Mary Lou Celebrated their 60th Wedding Anniversary where the whole family was together, sharing stories and making memories. Our Parents set and outstanding example of what love is. We what to thank our Mom for the loving care she has always given to our Dad. Dad … we are grateful that you married our Mom and we are grateful that you are our Dad! We will do our best to honor your memory by taking care of each other and passing our memories of you on to the next generation. Don't you worry Dad, we are taking good care of Mumise. How rich we are to have our memories, how blessed we are to have actually lived them! Bill Angell … Loved Always … missed forever! Dad's celebration of life was held on May 4, 2019 at the Cordova Bay United Church. Thank you to Rev. Bill Cantelon for his direction and guiding hand, Rev. Dr Blyth Hughes for his kind words, Dr Gary Froze along with the members of the Cordova Bay Choir for the gift of music, Jane Shumka for the power point operation and the Ethel Wilson group for their support and service at the reception.





