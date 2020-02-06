GRUNDISON, William Cary "Bill" August 29, 1931 - January 30, 2020 Bill passed away peacefully on January 30, 2020, at VGH after a short illness. He will be missed by many friends and family. Born in Victoria, Bill grew up in James Bay and spent his youth around Oak Bay Marina. He loved boats and being on the water. A Vic High graduate, he lived and worked in Victoria all his life. His career as a craftsman sheet metal worker began at Pacific Sheet Metal; later he was a partner in Sidney Sheet Metal. Son of a carpenter, he designed and constructed his own home before building a 48-foot troller and fishing commercially on the West Coast for 9 years. He retired in 1996 after two decades with BC Ferries. Survived by wife, Ella Jean; son, Bruce (Keiko); daughter, Carla (Arda); granddaughters, Mei and Leah and brother Bob and family. Predeceased by mother, Helen and father, Jack. A Memorial Service & Reception will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, February 10, 2020 in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive, Victoria, BC. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2020