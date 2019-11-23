KECK, William Charles William Charles (Bill) Keck passed away November 10th, 2019 at the Saanich Peninsula Hospital, Palliative Care unit surrounded by love and family. Bill is survived by his loving wife Cynthia; children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents Irene and William Keck and his twin sister Diana Medd. Bill was a Shriner and a Noble in the Gizeh Temple and member of Camosun Lodge #60. His chosen career was dairy from bottle washer to management and all things in between. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 2:00 pm at First Memorial Funeral Services, 4725 Falaise Dive, Victoria BC V8Y 1B4. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Saanich Peninsula Hospital & Healthcare Foundation, 2166 Mt. Newton X Road, Saanichton, V8M 2B2 (www.sphf.ca/donate). Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded to the family via www.firstmemorialsaanich.com.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019