With heavy hearts and happy memories, our family announces the passing of our husband, father and grandfather. Bill was born November 7, 1939 and he passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 in the presence of the loving family he cherished.



Bill was a devoted husband of 53 years to Sharon, father to Paige (Shane) Snydal and Clark (Heather) Wright of Red Deer, AB and a loving Grandpa to Jón, Jélena, Hannah & Mia. Bill is survived by his siblings Elaine (Dave) Parry-Primrose of Calgary, AB, Dale Wright of Nelson, BC and sister Dorothy Wright of Kamloops, BC, sister-in-law Marlene Cherry of Calgary, AB and brother-in-law Gary (Fran) Clark of Vernon, BC as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



Born and raised in Lloydminster, AB/SK he joined the Royal Canadian Navy in 1960 serving 3 years on the HMCS La Hulloise as a Bosun and Weapons Tech travelling all over the Atlantic and Caribbean. In 1963 he came home, met the love of his life Sharon and they were married September 30, 1967. He worked in the family business, Stuart Wright Ltd., until 1990 after selling it to employees. Bill & Sharon moved to Sidney, BC shortly after and Bill worked at the Victoria International Airport for 20 years.



The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the caring, compassionate and professional staff at the Saanich Peninsula Hospital as well as Dr. Marsh for his exceptional care. A private family celebration of Bill's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Saanich Peninsula Hospital Foundation.



In the words of Dr. Seuss



"Don't cry because it's over



Smile because it happened."



As long as we have memories,



Yesterday remains,



As long as we have faith,



We know we'll meet again.



Lovingly remembered,



Sharon



Clark (Heather) Hannah & Mia



Paige (Shane) Jón & Jélena



