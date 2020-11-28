1/1
William (Bill or Sonny) Cullen
CULLEN, William (Bill or Sonny) Bill died peacefully on November 22, 2020 in Victoria, B.C., after a long decline from dementia. Bill was born in Sydney Mines, Cape Breton on September 29, 1935 and is survived by his loving wife Ellen; his daughters Lynn, Patti (John), Shari (Dale) and Jackie (Paul); his grandchildren, Troy, Sarah, Kate and Will; and his great-granddaughters Sienna and Scottie. Bill had an amazing sense of humor, the kindest of hearts and was a true soulmate to Ellen. He will be remembered for his love of running (continued into his 80s), his propensity to greet every dog in his travels and for being a true fan of hockey (at any level). Bill was a light in our lives and will be missed tremendously. Due to COVID-19, a private family service will be held for Bill on December 2, 2020. The family wishes to thank the staff at the Oak Bay Kiwanis Pavilion who cared so much for Bill and his family during COVID-19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Oak Bay Kiwanis Pavilion, in Victoria, B.C. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com




Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 28 to Dec. 28, 2020.
