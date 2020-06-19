ROSS, William (Bill) Daniel Bill died on June 13, 2020 at Victoria General Hospital. Born August 13, 1927 in Buffalo, N.Y. Predeceased by parents William and Mary, sister Anne and brother Raymond Alexander. He lives on in the hearts of his beloved wife Edda, sons Todd (Cynthia), Nepean, ON and David (Kim) Sept Iles, QC; daughter Denyse, Keswick, ON; granddaughters Jessica, Surrey, BC and Veronique, Montreal, QC. Also sisters Margaret, Lockport, NY and Elizabeth, Chicago, Ill. He was the first-born of five children. Moved to Montreal at age 12. Then lived in Smiths Falls, ON and Port Hope, ON. From 1944 to 1946 served with the United States Navy (Seabees) in the Pacific Theatre. Attended St. Michael's College, University of Toronto 1947 - 1949 and Grad School of Commerce 1952 - 1954. Married to Doreen Harris, 1952 - 1979, the mother of his children. Worked at CBC Toronto 1953 - 1955 and CBC Ottawa Head Office 1955 - 1987. Married Edda Reinke Leach 1983 with whom he moved to North Saanich, BC, in 1989. A life well lived with a love that will never die!







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store